With the R29 HR department just a Slack message away, we thought it would be prudent to get an insider’s take on the dress code here at Refinery29. “We’re creative casual,” says Hildi Canos, a four-year veteran of our human resources team. “We try to be as inclusive as possible,” she explains, “and anything that inspires you, creates conversation, and represents who you are as a person, falls under our umbrella of office-appropriate." Spica agrees that the popularity of “a dress code that allows people to express more of their personalities” is rapidly growing. “Companies are more concerned with the work employees are actually doing than with the clothes they wear.” We’re therefore proposing the new category of creative casual, with the only rule being respectful self-expression.