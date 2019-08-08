Whether or not you’re actually returning to school, there’s no denying that the lazy pace of summer ramps up come September, while the temperature simultaneously shimmies down, making the act of shopping for a new laptop, warm comforter, or cozy sweater something of a necessity. Luckily, retailers know this, and they’re softening the blow somewhat with a plethora of back-to-school sales — which we naturally had to round up for you here. So if you take a break from tanning, hiking, or grilling in the next few days, take a moment to see what’s marked down in the world of fall goods. Your September self will thank you.