First Day Of School Outfits, Solved — All Thanks To Instagram

Eliza Huber
Photo: @nnennaechem
Now that August has officially begun, the heavy feeling attached to back to school season is starting to creep back in. After two months of lounging by the beach, it's time to get out of that summer mindset and start to prepare for student life again. The bright side? Your first day of school is the perfect opportunity to show off an A+ outfit.
With just two weeks left until school starts, it's time to start thinking about what you want to wear. To ensure that no pre-back to school bullet points are left unchecked, we took to Instagram to find first day of school outfit inspiration that's sure to win you that coveted best-dressed title in the yearbook.
Get back into the school spirit by clicking through the 21 BTS-inspired looks.
1 of 22
Gym class on the bottom, business class on top.
2 of 22
Fast Times High Vibes at Ridgemont High
3 of 22
The only thing more synonymous with back-to-school season than plaid is a freshly sharpened pencil.
4 of 22
Tired of lugging around a ratty ol' backpack? Swap yours out for a sturdy woven tote.
5 of 22
Cher Horowitz, queen of high school, would 100% approve.
6 of 22
Swap the heels out with sneakers for a casual school (and work) appropriate look.
7 of 22
If you didn't buy a leopard print skirt this summer, what did you even do?
8 of 22
Just make sure your skirt passes the middle finger rule before leaving the house.
9 of 22
From the trails to the hallway, this laid back denim + sneaker combo works for any occasion.
10 of 22
Nowadays, we don't have to worry about whether or not our skirts will pass the dress code.
11 of 22
If your go-to slip dress isn't quite school-appropriate, throw a lightweight linen button-down over the top.
12 of 22
When it's 90+ degrees outside and a polar vortex inside, you need an outfit that can do both.
13 of 22
Blazer season is here at last.
14 of 22
Ballet flats will forever remind us of getting dropped off at our first first day of school.
15 of 22
Take your everyday white tee and slip skirt combo to the next level by opting for cowboy boots instead of the usual ankle boots.
16 of 22
Take your tie-dye from middle school to high school by opting for darker, more faded shades and a sophisticated silhouette.
17 of 22
And we thought Blair Waldorf had good BTS style...
18 of 22
From the plaid skirt to the Mary Janes, this look is BTS ready to its core.
19 of 22
Even the most casual of looks can be taken up a notch with a sweater over the shoulders. Plus, when your school's AC is set to freezing, that styling detail can double as a utilitarian day-saver.
20 of 22
Pretty in Pink did take place in high school, after all.
21 of 22
Suit up, students — it's time for school.
22 of 22

