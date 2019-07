Pack These 12 Essentials For The Beach (And Nothing Else)

But despite your best and most minimal intentions, that weekender has a way of reaching capacity with alarming speed. Once you add that third pair of shoes and just one more breezy sundress , suddenly there's barely enough room for even the teeniest of bikinis. Well, this summer is going to be different — this time, we have a plan. We’ve isolated the 12 items that will constitute your beach capsule wardrobe , and will take you from the dunes to dinner without having to do the sandy quick-change in the backseat of the car. (We even color-coordinated them for easy mixing and matching.) With our packing list, there will be plenty of room left over in your tote for shells and souvenirs.