Last year we all ventured to the wild side and were quite taken by that Realisation Par leopard print skirt, ‘The Naomi’. But this year's viral sensation is polka dot – with the SS19 catwalks sprinkled with an abundance of takes on the graphic print.
At French luxury house Kenzo, models walked in unabashed monochrome versions, while over at Celine we witnessed a healthy dose of '80s prom nostalgia, exaggerated bow included. On the high street, though, Zara’s maxi dress has been everywhere, and quite frankly, we've got polka dot fatigue.
It may only be the start of summer, but we’re already clocking some fail-safe styles that we can rotate all season. Instead of dotty prints, we’re investing in ruched fabrics, puff shoulders and overtly feminine silhouettes, courtesy of influencer favourite Staud. We're also looking to homegrown Brit label Marques’ Almeida for OTT florals and lace-trimmed camis. Feeling particularly adventurous? Musician Jorja Smith, is no novice when it comes to sporting the slinky ‘90s bias-cut slip dress when off-duty and we're following suit. Channel her noughties adoration and slip into a square-neck, Jacquemus-style getup while soaking up the sun along the French Riviera, or in your local park.
From picnic in the park puff sleeves to sundowner slip dresses, here are our favourite choices for summer soirée (not a polka dot in sight)...