It may only be the start of summer, but we’re already clocking some fail-safe styles that we can rotate all season. Instead of dotty prints, we’re investing in ruched fabrics, puff shoulders and overtly feminine silhouettes, courtesy of influencer favourite Staud. We're also looking to homegrown Brit label Marques’ Almeida for OTT florals and lace-trimmed camis. Feeling particularly adventurous? Musician Jorja Smith, is no novice when it comes to sporting the slinky ‘90s bias-cut slip dress when off-duty and we're following suit. Channel her noughties adoration and slip into a square-neck, Jacquemus-style getup while soaking up the sun along the French Riviera, or in your local park.