Fashion is all about being extra this season: shoes are reaching new heights (particularly our trainers) and sunglasses are no good unless they’re covering half our face. Statement sleeves – a persistent micro-trend over the last few seasons – are no different, though in 2019 they’re taking big and bold to a new level.
At ADEAM, leg of mutton sleeves accentuated dresses and blouses in shades of acidic yellow, orange and bold zebra print, while Alexander McQueen and Simone Rocha looked to dramatic silhouettes of the past; 19th century ladies were said to enter rooms sideways because of the sheer volume of their sleeves. Carolina Herrera offered bulbous sleeves in clashing florals and polka dot patterns, and at Marc Jacobs models were practically swallowed by their billowing dresses.
For the best statement puffed sleeves (and pretty dresses), we're loving Sister Jane, Batsheva and Rixo London. On the high street, & Other Stories and Urban Outfitters are go-tos – especially Urban Outfitters' newest collaboration with Laura Ashley, which is full of the latter's signature puff sleeves (available in the UK on 7th May).
Click through for our favourite OTT pieces – and mind the soup next time you're out for dinner.