At ADEAM, leg of mutton sleeves accentuated dresses and blouses in shades of acidic yellow, orange and bold zebra print, while Alexander McQueen and Simone Rocha looked to dramatic silhouettes of the past; 19th century ladies were said to enter rooms sideways because of the sheer volume of their sleeves. Carolina Herrera offered bulbous sleeves in clashing florals and polka dot patterns, and at Marc Jacobs models were practically swallowed by their billowing dresses.