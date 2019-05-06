Launched 7th May exclusively on Urban Outfitters' website, the 11-piece collection marries Urban’s trademark contemporary silhouettes with Laura Ashley’s traditionally feminine whimsy. It’s a study in contrasts that has our attention with a juxtaposition of seemingly disparate — and yet totally spot-on — elements. Delightfully, swimwear along with apparel gets the classic countryside treatment, too. With everything retailing for under £89, there's plenty of intoxicatingly pretty organza dresses and cloud-like puff sleeves available.