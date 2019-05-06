When Welsh-born Laura Ashley began silkscreening linens in the basement of her London apartment in 1953, do you think she imagined that her name — and her quaint, romantic aesthetic — would rise to the heights of white-hot nowness in the fashion consciousness of 2019? We’ve all watched with amazement (and some with open wallets) as decidedly modest, stuck-in-time “prairie style” has unceremoniously infiltrated every inch of our social media feeds and go-to shopping destinations. So we were pretty overjoyed to see this legacy brand — arguably the very embodiment of the bucolic look — had teamed up with an unlikely fashion collaborator: Urban Outfitters.
Launched 7th May exclusively on Urban Outfitters' website, the 11-piece collection marries Urban’s trademark contemporary silhouettes with Laura Ashley’s traditionally feminine whimsy. It’s a study in contrasts that has our attention with a juxtaposition of seemingly disparate — and yet totally spot-on — elements. Delightfully, swimwear along with apparel gets the classic countryside treatment, too. With everything retailing for under £89, there's plenty of intoxicatingly pretty organza dresses and cloud-like puff sleeves available.
It was pretty hard to narrow down, but we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from the collection — click through to take your own trip back in time.