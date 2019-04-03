When Welsh-born Laura Ashley began silkscreening linens in the basement of her London apartment in 1953, do you think she imagined that her name — and her quaint, romantic aesthetic — would rise to the heights of white-hot nowness in the fashion consciousness of 2019? We’ve all watched with amazement (and some with open wallets) as decidedly modest, stuck-in-time “prairie style” has unceremoniously infiltrated every inch of our social media feeds and go-to shopping destinations. So we were pretty overjoyed to see this legacy brand — arguably the very embodiment of the bucolic lewk — had teamed up for a second time with an unlikely fashion collaborator: Urban Outfitters.
Launched this week exclusively on the Urban Outfitters website, the 26-piece collection marries Urban’s trademark edgy, of-the-moment silhouettes with Laura Ashley’s traditionally feminine whimsy. It’s a study in contrasts that has our attention with a juxtaposition of seemingly disparate — and yet totally spot-on — elements. Delightfully, no category is left unturned — apparel, swimwear, accessories, and even bedding get the classic countryside treatment. With everything retailing for under $129, there's plenty of intoxicatingly pretty organza dresses and cloud-like puff sleeves. It was pretty hard to narrow down, but we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from the collection — click through to take your own trip back in time.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.