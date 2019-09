When Welsh-born Laura Ashley began silkscreening linens in the basement of her London apartment in 1953, do you think she imagined that her name — and her quaint, romantic aesthetic — would rise to the heights of white-hot nowness in the fashion consciousness of 2019? We’ve all watched with amazement (and some with open wallets) as decidedly modest , stuck-in-time “prairie style” has unceremoniously infiltrated every inch of our social media feeds and go-to shopping destinations. So we were pretty overjoyed to see this legacy brand — arguably the very embodiment of the bucolic lewk — had teamed up for a second time with an unlikely fashion collaborator: Urban Outfitters