As soon as the first day of spring arrives, our hearts beat a little bit faster in anticipation of the warm weather to come. Our minds skip to shopping the latest spring trends. What is everyone going to be wearing; more importantly, what trends are we going to be wearing? Well, turns out things are about to get funky in the best way possible. It’s all about colors - hot pink, slime green, and loads of creamsicle orange. Tie dye has finally hit its stride, and clothing has reached peak comfort. Let the changing of seasons be your opportunity to step outside of your sartorial safe space. After all, spring is all about transformations — so find yours, whether it’s a silhouette you'd written off, a shade you never thought you'd wear, or trend revival you had forgotten about.