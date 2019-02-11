London would like to reintroduce itself. While the city's traditional tourism short list (we see you, Big Ben and Abbey Road) is still worthy of your attention, there are plenty of other scenes to explore that didn't make the cover of your travel guide. Think: contemporary art, endless shopping, and innovative culinary experiences — and we’re not just talking bangers and mash, here. London is the perfect blend of vintage and modern — a nexus of history and a posh, contemporary metropolis.
To prove it, we teamed up with VisitBritain to show you the most underrated things to eat, see, and do in London — and we did it all in just 29 hours. Watch while we hang (and snack) with some of the city’s storied meat pie chefs, shop around in Soho, feast upon Indian delicacies, and sip cocktails downtown. Then go ahead and book your flights. Like now.
