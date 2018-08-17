If it's good enough for designer Batsheva Hay, who founded her brand — which is now stocked on MatchesFashion.com — in homage to vintage Laura Ashley, then it's good enough for me. The designer's obsession started in childhood, when she had both clothing and comforters from Laura Ashley. "There is such nostalgia for childhood, naïveté, and innocence, which feels very refreshing right now," she explains. "It's nice to imagine ourselves in the countryside rather than on our phones all day long. I think it's also interesting to reconsider old fashioned silhouettes and give them a modern sensibility — to revisit them with a modern inflection." I regularly visit Batsheva's Instagram for old Laura Ashley catalogue photos as I scour eBay for another piece to add to my collection.