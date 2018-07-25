With 2018 marking the centenary of (some) UK women winning the right to vote, just as Donald Trump’s harmful policies and practices cause international distress, could we be subconsciously looking to the sober attributes of typical Victorian dress? "There is a sense of practicality in covered-up dressing," Coco says. "This is what makes this trend extra-special: it feels woman-led, which lends an air of liberated polish to its classicism. It captures the spirit of the moment, a type of rejection of the usual flash of skin for something more hidden and subversive." Of course, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that flash of skin or the overt sexiness of figure-hugging styles, but something here feels disruptive, like we’re shunning the patriarchy’s idea of a contemporary woman and instead playing dress-up for ourselves.