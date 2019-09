Here’s The Westworld Creator Explaining The Final Scene Because No One Else Can

"When you see that post-credit vignette, it’s really just a tease of what’s to come," she told The Wrap. Basically, everything we understood up until that final scene is correct. William/Man In Black was human. He did kill his own daughter. He did end up getting saved. What we see at the end, in classic Westworld style, is a new timeline — a timeline we've jumped back and forth between from the moment earlier in the episode when we see the injured Man In Black approach the elevator, and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), who had just killed Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) come up the elevator. The two don't end up meeting face to face, because those two shots are from different timelines.