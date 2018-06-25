It's time to leave the park — for now, at least.
Following a chilling extra-long finale, season 2 of Westworld has bowed out, taking quite a few fan favorites along with it. Or so it seems. With Westworld's multiple timelines — and, of course, ability to rebuild hosts thanks to Delos technology — no one is ever really gone. However, just because Dolores and Maeve will likely return (in some capacity, anyway, as Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton are reportedly returning for season 3) doesn't mean we won't have to wait quite a long time to see them again.
HBO renewed Westworld for a season 3 back in May, so while we have no question as to whether there will be more episodes, the timeline for their return is up in the air. Want to hear something really crazy? We might get another Presidential election before we receive a new season of Westworld.
Westworld premiered its first season in October of 2016. It wasn't until April of 2018 that it aired the first episode of its sophomore season. The wait makes sense: Each episode of Westworld is a cinematic experience. In an Entertainment Weekly interview with Nolan and co-creator Lisa Joy, Nolan stated that it's possible the series could not premiere until 2020.
"It’s an ongoing conversation with our friends at HBO, and for us, with a show of this scope and scale, we’re not interested in doing the compromised version," Nolan explained to the outlet of the long wait time between seasons. "We want the show to get bigger and bigger and more ambitious and this takes time. We want to take all the time we need to get it right."
The good news about having to wait so long between seasons? You have plenty of time to solidify your fan theories... and find evidence to support it. In season 2 of Westworld, fans uncovered that the HBO show had (seemingly, anyway) hired a stock photographer to publish images from the other "worlds" within the Westworld universe.
While we may not get more Westworld for another year or so, real life could possibly keep this show alive offscreen.
