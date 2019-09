When Does Westworld Return For Season 3?

Following a chilling extra-long finale, season 2 of Westworld has bowed out, taking quite a few fan favourites along with it. Or so it seems. With Westworld's multiple timelines — and, of course, ability to rebuild hosts thanks to Delos technology — no one is ever really gone. However, just because Dolores and Maeve will likely return (in some capacity, anyway, as Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton are reportedly returning for season 3 ) doesn't mean we won't have to wait quite a long time to see them again.