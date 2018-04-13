Robot sex, complicated theories of consciousness, and a Western theme park where guests can do whatever they want (including commit murder): These were just three of the unlikely components that combined to turn season one of HBO’s Westworld into an addictive hit when it premiered in 2016.
Warning: If you have yet to binge watch season one, you need want to stop reading right here and do so stat. Because after more than a year of patiently waiting, fans of the sci-fi-show-that-will-make-you-love-sci-fi are finally close to returning to the riveting theme park where it all began. The second season of Westworld premieres on Sunday, April 22.
If you want to know what happened after Dolores went on a murder spree at the Delos party or whether Maeve will ever reunite with her daughter, you’ll need access to HBO. Fortunately, you have a few options.
For those with a TV plan, you can easily add HBO to your service. However, it isn’t cheap: Prices vary per provider, from $10 extra per month with Verizon to $17.99 per month with DirecTV. The one bonus is that you get access to HBO Go, letting you stream the show anywhere, in addition to HBO On Demand.
If you already have an Amazon Prime, Hulu, DirecTV Now, Sling, or Playstation Vue account, you're better off subscribing to HBO through one of those services. Hulu and DirecTV Now offer the least expensive HBO add-ons ($5 per month), while Amazon Prime, Sling, and Playstation Vue are more expensive ($15 per month).
Finally, if you don’t have a TV plan or a subscription to one of the streaming services above, you can subscribe to HBO Now for $14.99 per month.
Watch the latest trailer below, and prepare yourself the robot reckoning set to take over on April 22.
