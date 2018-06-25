Early on in the episode, we seeleading a group of hosts to the valley where he believes a door to another world exists. (What they don’t know is that Clementine, armed with Maeve’s rogue code, is hot on their tail, along with the Delos crew.) Initially, there’s nothing there, only desert. And then, suddenly, a breach starts to appear. (We know that this happens because Forge Logan has opened it from inside The Forge.) A newly restored Maeve — along with Hector, Armistice, and Hanaryo, Felix, and Sylvester (RIP Lee Sizemore!) — arrives on the scene just in time to locatealong with the woman she knows as her mother. For a second, it looks like they’ll all go through together and live happily ever after, but of course, that’s not the Westworld way. Clementine pulls up at the rear of the crowd and does her own Jedi mind trick, sowing discord and violence throughout the group. The hosts start fighting amongst themselves, and Maeve stays behind to fend them off so that her daughter can escape. In fact, Maeve says goodbye to two daughters in this moment: her real daughter, who runs through the door, and Clementine, her surrogate daughter who gets shot down during the fighting.