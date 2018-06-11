Now that we all fully comprehend how Maeve and Ake are able to speak over miles upon miles through one poor, traumatized little girl, let’s tackle the why of the whole thing. Essentially, as Akecheta tells Maeve’s daughter, and therefore Maeve, he avoided death for nearly a decade just so he would continue to remember, and hopefully find, his lost love Kohana (Julia Jones). Because this is Westworld, that goal wasn’t easy, and, on the hardest day of Akecheta’s bloody journey, Maeve’s daughter saved him from the brink of death. Due to that small act of kindness, Ake became forever indebted to the little girl and her mother, swearing to protect them. Unfortunately, due to Ghost Nation’s villainous reputation in Westworld, which is itself rooted in the racism of Western movies and American history, Maeve originally recognized Ake’s interest in her family as a threat.