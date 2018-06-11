Much has been made about Dolores' relationship to her father, Peter Abernathy, the first host we saw replaced by another in the same role. Her connection to the host, rather than the character, has shaped our understanding of how relationships work in this universe. Aketcheta's bond with Kohana works in a similar way. He begins to search for her throughout the park, averting death at all costs, so as to not run the risk of having his memory wiped once more. That's when he first meets Maeve's daughter. Once again, our perspective (or "reality") of their relationship is skewed by who we've been listening to. In Maeve's understanding, the Ghost Nation showed up in the name of violence, to attack, pillage and plunder. But now we know that's not the case at all. They were there to spread the word about the maze, to make Maeve and her daughter more receptive to consciousness.