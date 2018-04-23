While Dolores' gang is roaming the actual park, hunting guests and unworthy hosts, Maeve is securing her dominance over the Mesa. The only one still able to voice command the hosts, she saves Lee Sizemore, head of narrative and Westworld asshole-in-chief, from being consumed whole by a cannibal robot, which basically makes him her bitch. To appease her, he offers to help find her daughter, who apparently still resides in one of the other parks. I love everything Maeve, so I'm biased, but their exchange drives home just how shocking it is that the hosts are rebelling against their code; Sizemore just can't fathom a reality in which Maeve really cares for her daughter. Because we've seen things from the hosts' perspective, it's easy to forget that the humans are well and truly confused by what's happening. Similarly, Hale still thinks that Ford programmed the hosts to rebel as some sort of revenge for getting fired. The idea of free will doesn't even occur to her.