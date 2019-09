Creator Jonathan Nolan told Deadline that so-called "Samarai World" could possibly be explored within Westworld's second season. The mysterious website seems to suggest as much as well: The second park is the only one, outside of the original Westworld, that has an image, and though it's blurry, it's possible that this could be a world replicated to look like Japan. If you screenshot the image at the exact right point, you can see that the logo in the corner reads "SW."