This past year has been a monumental turning point in the conversation of representation.are at the forefront, showing the entertainment industry how it can be done. You absolutely can have aplaying pivotal roles. Just as importantly, it can be any genre. A show doesn’t have to be specifically about women’s issues to involve women. Both Newton and Wood have been advocating for women on and off screen. Wood testified toand abuse in front of Congress to promote the full expansion of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act. Newton has been openly vocal about the. In an interview with Elle in March 2017, Newton said she often had to make a. "With roles for women, it's tough out there, and very often I feel like I have to put my activism behind when I go to work. I have to just be the actor and do what I have to do. I was an activist every single day I went to work on. I felt part of the solution every single day,” explained Newton.