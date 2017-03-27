The actress explained how the showrunners approached her about her character being put in sexually degrading situations on the show. "When I spoke to [co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan] and they said, 'So, you’re going to play a madam in a brothel and you’re going to do it a lot of it naked. Is that cool with you?' I was thinking, 'Do you know that I fight violence against women, like, that’s what I do in my spare time?'" She continued, "I’d like to feel that it’s not gratuitous — without clothes on — in the show. And then they told me why the setup for the series had to be as extreme it is."