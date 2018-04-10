You know this painful questioning of #Zuckerberg by people who have no idea what they are talking about? Now imagine them making laws regarding it. If you don't agree with a company's policies on using your info, don't use their products/services or use them carefully/accordingly— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 10, 2018
This Zuckerberg questioning is a great reminder of why we need the average age in Congress not to be 100 years old. #Zuckerberg— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 10, 2018
So the #Zuckerberg hearing ended up being less of a grilling and more of a social media tutorial for senior citizens.— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) April 10, 2018
"If I send an email via whatsapp about black panther, will i get ads on facebook about it"-- AND I ASK, WHERE IS THE YOUTH?!?! ?️?️— Marielinha (@Marielcaribe) April 10, 2018
Orrin Hatch just asked how Facebook makes money, but, in his defense, he was distracted because he forgot where he parked his dinosaur.#Zuckerberg— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 10, 2018