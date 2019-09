------Bernie, still suspicious over finding out that there are unregistered hosts roaming the park, decides to investigate in person. I love seeing how Westworld employees get to the park — more of this please!He arrives in a section that has been "designated off limits for future narratives." In other words, there should be no hosts there. So, why is there a house?It belongs to Ford's young clone and his family, who, as we all suspected, are hosts modeled after his own. There are several things to note here:This means he suspects Arnold isn't dead.(And Arnold, I assume, since he built them for his friend.)just like MIB described.Bernie is legitimately disturbed by his findings. Ford doesn't seem concerned about the fact that he has allowed personal pet hosts to live in the park. The potential danger of unlicensed hosts is hinted at later, when Ford wants to play catch with his mini host self and dog, only to find out that the dog has suddenly died.What's more, the fact that they're first generation and still fully functional raises another question: Are there others like them?Bernie asks the very same thing to a computer back at HQ. There are 82 first generation hosts in the park. Of those, 47 were designed by Arnold. When Bernie asks to see the names of all active first generation hosts, Dolores' face pops up on the screen. We knew this, of course, but it seems significant.While Bernie is playing detective, Elsie is doing some sleuthing of her own. She's identified the satellite that the woodcutter was transmitting to: It's a Delos satellite. This is bad.She's also realized that someone has been using the bicameral system to hack the woodcutter.Bernie is perplexed — that system has been defunct for decades. (Ever since it was used to make Dolores go haywire during her little trip with Will and Logan, perhaps?)In any case, someone has tampered with one of the old relays and playing broken telephone with the hosts. Elsie has traced the signal to an abandoned theater in the park and is heading there to figure out the culprit's identity — alone. Uh oh.------Given what he now knows about Ford and his hosts, Bernie feels obligated to let Theresa in on what's happening under her watch. So he pays a visit to her room — despite her having broken up with him earlier in the episode. He's just about to tell her his discovering about Ford's family camping out in Westworld, when Elsie calls. She found out who's been smuggling out data: It's Theresa.While you pick your mouth up from off the floor, I'll focus on something Bernie says right before the big reveal: “I’ve always trusted Ford. He’s a mentor and a friend, but I’m beginning to think you have reason for concern. There’s something going on here. Something with his old partner, Arnold."Once again, Bernie focuses on Arnold. If the theory about them being one and the same is in fact true, this obsession with Arnold could just be Bernie's quest for identity, in the same way as Dolores seeing the Maze symbol everywhere is part of her growing sentience.The Theresa bombshell is the least of their concerns, however. Later, Bernie calls Elsie back so she can fill him in on her other discovery: Someone else has been tampering with the system, using the bicameral system. As we've suspected for weeks now, Arnold, or someone pretending to be Arnold, has been hacking older model hosts. So, what does this mean?We've seen this with Dolores and now Maeve. Hosts are going off script and doing pretty much whatever the hell they want.This means all bets are off. Affected hosts can lie, they can conceal, and most importantly, they can hurt humans.This last prediction comes to a head later in the episode, when Elsie gets jumped by an unknown assailant on her way out of the theater. (It's worth noting that her first reaction when she hears a strange noise is to call out Bernie's name. Her second guess is Arnold.)