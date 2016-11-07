------



Back underground, Felix is trying to explain to Maeve that everything she does is due to something an engineer programmed. She has no free will.



Maeve fights him — no one tells her how to live her life. Right?



It's all kind of sad actually. Imagine finding out that everything you thought you knew about yourself was fake, designed by someone else to suit a larger purpose. Bummer.



“And so you’re like them, not me?” This is an important question because it proves once and for all that Felix is human, albeit a poor one. He's like the guests, he just can't afford the park. (So, not everyone in this brave new world is uber rich. Good to know.)



But how is he different from Maeve? How does he know he's human? "Because I know," he explains. "I was born. You were made."



On the outside, they're identical. The only real difference is what's between their ears. "The processing power in here is way beyond what we have," he says, pointing to Maeve's head.



But humans have one advantage: we control the hosts — for now.



Maeve is still skeptical, so Felix decides to prove it to her. He pairs his stolen behavior tablet with Maeve, and pulls up her Dialogue Tree — essentially all the words she knows, paired in every way possible. As she speaks, word combinations light up.



Aghast, she desperately tries to come up with a word that isn't on the screen — so much so that she goes totally blank. Good job, Felix.



Luckily, his newly acquired coding skillz pay off and he manages to bring her back online. Crisis averted. Or not. Maeve wants to see "upstairs," where the magic happens. Felix knows it's a terrible idea, but Maeve turns on the charm, and he's toast.



The next couple of minutes are part of what makes Westworld such a great show. We get treated to a rare look at how the hosts are made and developed, through the eyes of the creation. As Maeve walks through, she sees dead hosts lying in pools of blood, and further on, the skeleton of a host, and blood being pumped in, creating a rosy glow in the skin. She sees the buffalo learning to walk, and hosts learning to kiss. It's a great scene. But I couldn't help but wonder throughout: how does no one notice that there's a very sentient host walking around fully clothed in a restricted area? It seems to me like this would raise some red flags.



On their way back to the maintenance floor, Maeve and Felix pass a screen playing a promotional video for Westworld. Clementine is in it — as is Maeve, daughter in tow.