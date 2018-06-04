Lawrence gets shot, and so does Maeve, but an intervention from Lee Sizemore, the man responsible for calling the Delos guard in the first place, saves her from a true death. Instead, they bring her back to the Mesa, where Dolores finds her on her way out. For a second, it really seems like she might kill Maeve, but instead she just leaves her lying on a gurney in the Mesa basement, respecting the latter's right to choose her own fate. Maeve can't die just yet — she made a promise to her daughter to come find her no matter what. (Although, someone better act fast to save her because those wounds look pretty bad, and the backups have gone up in smoke.)