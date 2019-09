)

Of course, as we saw in "The Riddle of The Sphinx" that technology isn't quite perfected yet, and so for now, copies of people's brain can only live in the digital sphere, hence Ford's presence in The Cradle. That information is also the key to understanding the scenes between Dolores (Evan Rachel Woodand Bernard at the beginning of "Journey Into Night," and "Phase Space." When building Bernard as a copy of Arnold, Ford had him spend years within the Cradle with virtual Dolores, the one person who knew his colleague better than anyone. The conversations they had were meant to fine-tune Bernard until he was the most faithful representation of Arnold's way of thinking as could be. The tests went on, until finally, he fooled her.