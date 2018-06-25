It's More Important Now Than Ever That You Keep Watching The Handmaid's Tale

It’s important to keep watching precisely because it hits so close to home. We are Mayday right now and we have, for the most part, the democratic freedom to protest and make noise and push against whatever small but significant repressions come our way. This patriarchal society isn’t too far gone that we can’t effect change if we stand up for ourselves – ask Ireland’s steely Repeal campaigners for starters. With the determination of real life heroines like them, and fictional ones like June, I hope that we are all fired up enough to keep shouting until we get the society we want. The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t depressing; it’s another call to arms we need. It’s time for tough love.