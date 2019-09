It's More Important Now Than Ever That You Keep Watching The Handmaid's Tale

It’s not easy watching, but it’s still a surprise that it’s received such vehemence that people are switching off . Judging by recent commentary , the main reason for the turn is because it’s too damn relentless. Every escape plan is foiled, every kindness from the Commander is a leverage, and those who smell freedom have their nose cut off. As series two moves beyond the relative safety of the Commander’s house and into the wider world, the season holds a broader set of weapons against June and the handmaids. And of course, it’s gone from a self-contained book adaptation with a beginning, middle and ending to a drawn-out endurance test, much like the 1980s animation of Dungeons & Dragons ("JUST GET THE POOR KIDS HOME!" I used to shout at the Dungeon Master / telly) or (for a more contemporary reference) The Walking Dead, where we know redemption isn’t just around the corner as long as the viewing figures are high. Considering a third series of The Handmaid’s Tale has already been confirmed, it's unlikely this series will hold the satisfying conclusion we hope for.