For a young woman with no previous campaigning experience or legal expertise, leading a movement of this size has been a learning curve, she said. "The most valuable thing I've learned is that if you want to change something, you can not like the system but you have to play within the system and do things the right way. You have to know exactly what you're talking about, ask for help and get the right people in with you. I couldn't have done it on my own, but we're not quite there yet!"