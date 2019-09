Upskirting is officially a crime in England and Wales from today. Offenders who take a photo or video under someone's clothing will receive up to two years in prison, with the most serious offenders being placed on the sex offenders register, the Ministry of Justice announced . Campaigner Gina Martin said she was "so happy" to see the Voyeurism Act come into effect. "Finally we have a fit-for-purpose law that protects against every instance of upskirting - as we should have always had. But this is just the beginning. Please raise your voice and report if you are a victim or if you see someone become one - every report builds a picture so we can stop upskirting."