? Your body is not public property— Gina Martin (@beaniegigi) October 24, 2017
? How you dress does not contribute to harassment/abuse
? Sexual harassment is NOT a 'prank' or 'joke' pic.twitter.com/VCW5O04Tqg
I handed the picture & the man who took upskirt photos of me to the police & they said there wasn't 'much they could do' @Refinery29UK [1/2]— Gina Martin (@beaniegigi) October 24, 2017
they said if I 'hadn't been wearing knickers it would be different', then deleted the photo he took: my evidence. @Refinery29UK [2/2]— Gina Martin (@beaniegigi) October 24, 2017
Do you think people who take pictures up women's skirts without their consent should be put on the Sex Offenders Register? @Refinery29UK— Gina Martin (@beaniegigi) October 24, 2017
'What's under my skirt?': Russian student pulls up skirt calling to criminalize... ‘upskirting’ (VIDEO) https://t.co/7xFIRoISqx pic.twitter.com/FH5VmJPWjS— RT (@RT_com) October 27, 2017
A classroom ban. He faces a classroom ban. Wow. #StopSkirtingTheIssue https://t.co/iz9E3NsuX1— Gina Martin (@beaniegigi) November 3, 2017