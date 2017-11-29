After my case was closed I posted a picture of the guys on Facebook, with a caption explaining that what happened to me isn’t recognised as sexual assault and that the police had closed my case. My post went viral straight away. I then enjoyed five days of messages from strangers saying I was whining, a slut, an attention-seeker and a liar. I didn’t eat or sleep much that week from the stress, and then, in a move of fist-clenching irony, Facebook took my post down for "violating community standards". Apparently it was harassment. Finally, the media came knocking and I started doing interviews. On Good Morning Britain I sat opposite a female ex-police officer who told me that "the police have more important things to deal with, like terrorism". The producers also warned me that her second point was that I should have worn trousers. Thankfully, we ran out of time to have that conversation on air. I think I would have exploded.