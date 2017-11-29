She remembers the photo, obviously, and the main thing that struck her was how she looked in it: "I remember feeling so judgemental over my own body, and that's what really upset me at the time, which is silly as, in hindsight, I'd just been hugely violated. But I was more upset by the way the photo made me look. I was wearing tights and my knickers were all twisted, everything was so close-up and it was just horrible." She had no control over how her body was presented. She, like all of us at 17, was self-conscious about her body, so, at the time, that’s what upset her the most.