Noughties Spaghetti Straps Are Back – Just In Time For Summer

Our unrelenting cries to bring back the barely there spaghetti strap have finally been acknowledged. A classic depiction of true '90s dressing (turn on an episode of Friends and try to count just how many is too many), the cult detail transcended through the era of velour tracksuits and fluffy kitten heels to once again revamp itself. A relatively simple silhouette, easily worn with, well, anything, it would almost be rude not to slot it into your wardrobe this summer.
Sporting straps so thin, you can barely spot them is the name of the game and boy, do we want in. Needless to say, there is a spaghetti strap dress/cami/jumpsuit shaped hole we’re more than thrilled to fill. No longer do we have to get our latest fix via a variety of sitcoms renowned as the poster child for '90s dressing on Netflix – simply ask and you shall receive.
A resurgence on the catwalk brought the sought-after form to the forefront of our minds once again, playing a large part in upping the credentials of minimal straps. Jacquemus, famed not only for his cult boxy handled bags (which get comically smaller each season), but also distinguished for his adoration of ultra-feminine dressing, delivered once again with his aptly named SS19 collection: La Riviera. His latest designs saw models clad in a plethora of asymmetric thin-strap dresses and punchy, sheer form-fitting minimal tops, oozing of sun-drenched filled weekend breaks. Big. Summer. Mood.
Filtering through to street style dressing, an array of celebrity regulars have showcased how best to fully embrace the trend. Evident fans of late nineties dressing, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have frequently been spotted flaunting the risqué fit paired with A-line denim skirts or studded biker boots. Opening up a landmine of gems, Instagram introduced us to modern brands like Reformation and Realisation Par, feeding our spaghetti strap fantasies – both recognised for their dainty camisoles and date-night appropriate dresses, with a dash of refreshingly witty humour on the side.
Whether satin, animal print or pastels take your fancy, revel in the spaghetti strap treasures you’ll be raving about at impromptu BBQs all summer long.