Noughties Spaghetti Straps Are Back – Just In Time For Summer

Our unrelenting cries to bring back the barely there spaghetti strap have finally been acknowledged. A classic depiction of true '90s dressing (turn on an episode of Friends and try to count just how many is too many), the cult detail transcended through the era of velour tracksuits and fluffy kitten heels to once again revamp itself. A relatively simple silhouette, easily worn with, well, anything, it would almost be rude not to slot it into your wardrobe this summer.