The French Heel Is Spring's Best Shoe Trend

From The Favourite to The Crown and Mary Queen of Scots, royal fashion is having a huge moment. Think baroque pearl earrings, the return of Alice bands and now, the French heel.
Dating back to the 18th century, these embellished kitten heels remained the height of fashion well into the 1920s, and now they're returning as the footwear du jour for Spring/Summer 2019. This classic court shoe typically features a sculpted mid-heel with a "cinched waist" and pointed toe. Modern iterations come in the form of easy-to-walk-in mules, slingbacks and kitten heel pumps, with our favourite designs coming from Midnight 00, Neous and Vagabond.
These glam pumps will add a bit of sophistication to any outfit. We'll be wearing them with romantic spring dresses paired with a casual cardi or frayed denim, a bishop sleeve blouse and an Alice band. Check ahead for some of our new season picks...
