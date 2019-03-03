The French Heel Is Spring's Best Shoe Trend

Dating back to the 18th century, these embellished kitten heels remained the height of fashion well into the 1920s, and now they're returning as the footwear du jour for Spring/Summer 2019. This classic court shoe typically features a sculpted mid-heel with a "cinched waist" and pointed toe. Modern iterations come in the form of easy-to-walk-in mules, slingbacks and kitten heel pumps, with our favourite designs coming from Midnight 00, Neous and Vagabond.