Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell uses freshwater pearls of increasing and decreasing size to point to who is currently the favourite. Anne's are always the biggest – most noticeably, the thick set she wears around her neck – but Abigail Masham's (Emma Stone) get more opulent as she climbs the ranks. Lucky, then, that pearls have been fashion's jewellery of choice since last summer: brands like Wald Berlin and Natasha Schweitzer are making the best pieces, which we're wearing in our lobes and, like Queenie, around our necks.