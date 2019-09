Colette & The Original Paris Girl Style

When Willy withheld the rights to the Claudine books, and Colette refused to continue writing them, she took to the stage, travelling around the music halls of France – a pursuit she enjoyed but which rarely earned her enough money to live on. Her creative autonomy came around the same time as her affairs with various society women, most notably the Marquise de Belbeuf, Mathilde de Morny, known as Missy and who identified as both male and female. Together they caused quite a stir; at one performance, Rêve d'Egypte, an on-stage kiss with Missy caused a riot, and their gender-bending three-piece suits and cropped hairstyles raised eyebrows in the early 1900s.