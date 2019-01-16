Colette & The Original Paris Girl Style

If you thought Coco Chanel was fashion's turn-of-the-century trailblazer, Colette proves that there was more than one woman defying the rules with her style. Her arrival in Paris was the catalyst for change in all areas of her life, Andrea explains, and it is here that she became something of an influencer. "She underwent a huge transformation, both internal and external. She didn't copy the dominating trends of the era, but gradually found her own unique style. She didn't care about conventions and her outfits were more puritan compared to the general style of that time."