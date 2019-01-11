If there's anything that the film makes clear, it's not only the circular complexity of how we understand gender, class, sexuality and power but also that even though we've progressed so far from Colette's period, there is so much progress and cultural evolution still to be made – a tricky nuance that the film both attacks and addresses with its villain, Willy. Gough adds: "What I think was done so beautifully by hiring Dominic West, because Dominic is one of the most wonderful men, [is that] Willy is a toxic man absolutely but he’s also very charming, and we have to kind of understand that these relationships with these toxic men, it’s not like these women are all stupid. There is something. I think he gave Willy a real humanity which is really important as we go forward with this – that we aren’t talking about men as just being big bad monsters. I feel like the conversations that we can have now just coincided with our film coming out."