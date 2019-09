Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Johansson had joined the cast of Rupert Sanders' film Rub & Tug as Dante "Tex" Gill, who was a prominent figure in Pittsburgh's prostitution scene in the '70s and '80s. Though Gill was assigned female and given the name Jean Marie Gill at birth, his obituary states that he "may... have undergone the initial stages of a sex change" later in life in order to appear more "masculine." It also reveals that he preferred to be known as a man, as he presented during the height of his crime days.