If there's a standout winner of the many awards ceremonies that have cluttered our news feeds these last few weeks, it's Olivia Colman. Earning praise on top of praise on top of even more praise for her wild and wonderful performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite, Colman has been scooping up best actress awards left, right and centre - the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Award, the BAFTAs and the Oscars, too.
2019 is already hers and we're here for it. But of course we're shamelessly smug about the fact that we were already big fans of Colman way before Hollywood got on board. Let's be real here. We were on team C back in the Peep Show days. That disarming fake smile, persistently bitter conversation and sheer audacity came to form her villain in Fleabag. And don't even get us started on what a journey Broadchurch was.
So while we're taking the time to recognise Colman's award-winning turn as the gout-ridden queen atop an outrageous monarchy we didn't really know about, let's throw it back to the roles that came before. If you want to know why Colman is already being referred to as one of Britain's national treasures, have a watch of the films and TV shows ahead.