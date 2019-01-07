ANDY SAMBERG REALLY JUST SAID “He discovered Ally and she discovered him in a garage. Give it up for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga” I CANNOTTT #GoldenGlobes — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) January 7, 2019
Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha."— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019
Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH
We like to imagine Rami Malek psyching himself up like, "I'm going to introduce myself to Lady Gaga tonight, I'm going to introduce myself to Lady Gaga tonight, I'm going to introduce myself to Lady Gaga tonight..." https://t.co/Znwty6MJ8U— Refinery29 (@Refinery29) January 7, 2019
me checking on fellow gay neighbors who just watched taylor swift and lady gaga hug pic.twitter.com/J8md98xABG— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 7, 2019
Sandra Oh’s parents have already made 2019 better than 2018 #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/HLE12yY44E— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 7, 2019
To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan! https://t.co/ILuK8TFZXi— The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 7, 2019
the winner is bohemian rhapsody pic.twitter.com/oqCUsxgxga— Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) January 7, 2019
Lucas and Timothee catch up during the break pic.twitter.com/k1QbPMsqqg— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 7, 2019