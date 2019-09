Why Carol Burnett’s Golden Globe Honor Is Long Overdue

A cornerstone of Burnett's career has been helping young artists realize their potential, just as someone did for her. In a 2003 interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Burnett revealed that a stranger provided her with the funding to move from Los Angeles to New York City to kickstart her career as an actress. The unnamed man, whom she met after performing at one of her UCLA professor's parties in San Diego, was blown away by her talent and asked her what she had planned for her future. When she replied that she wanted to act on stage in NYC but didn't have the funding to get there, he agreed to give her a loan if she'd abide by three stipulations: She'd pay him back in five years, she'd never reveal his identity, and she'd help others in the future.