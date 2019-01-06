Why Carol Burnett’s Golden Globe Honor Is Long Overdue

"I had some friends who would pull their ear for their son, their little boy, whenever they were on television... And I said, 'Nanny, I'll pull my ear for you,'" Burnett explained in the interview. "So, that's when that started. I just sort of casually do that, and that was hello to her. And I did that ever since. Every time I was on TV, I'd find a place to do this when I was on camera so that she would know I was thinking of her."