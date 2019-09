Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 Golden Globes

There’s no word on whether Time's Up is planning another blackout at the 2019 Golden Globes. However, we wouldn't put it past Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson , two of the most active Time's Up organizers, to stage a small event. The women recently joined USC's Stacy Smith for a powerful discussion about how to turn activism into action in The Hollywood Reporter , and what better way to get to work than by spreading their message on the global stage?