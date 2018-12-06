Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 Golden Globes

'Tis the season to deck the Beverly Hilton Hotel halls with Hollywood's biggest stars. That's right, awards season is upon us, beginning with the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Though arguably not as glamorous as the Oscars, the Golden Globes have long been a prestigious award ceremony celebrating the best in television and film. Last year's winners included fan-favorites such as The Handmaid's Tale, Lady Bird, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Big Little Lies.
Actors — including some of our favorite women in Hollywood — scored big, too. Oprah Winfrey won the Cecil B. DeMille Award; Frances McDormand won Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Lady Bird; Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for The Handmaid's Tale; and Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya.
But the 2018 Golden Globes weren't just another event for Hollywood to pat itself on the back. Instead, women led the important charge to stir up awareness about the Time's Up movement by wearing all black and addressing important subjects like gender and racial inequality in the film and media industries, as well as sexual harassment. We'll forever cherish Winfrey's powerful declaration that "a new day is on the horizon" for women and girls everywhere.
So, how will the 2019 Golden Globes differ from last year? Here's everything you need to know about the ceremony.
When are they?
The 2019 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 6, 2019, and will air on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST.
Where are they?
This year's ceremony will take place at the fabulous Beverly Hilton Hotel located in Beverly Hills, CA.
How can you watch the show live?
For those with cable, you can watch the broadcast live on NBC. You can also stream the ceremony on NBC.com or through the NBC app (available for phones, tablets, computers, and gaming consoles).
If you don't have cable or the NBC app, you can also stream through Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, DirecTV, and fuboTV.
Who's hosting?
Last year, Seth Meyers hosted the event and garnered mostly positive reviews. This year, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will take the reins.
Who will hand out the actual statues?
The HFPA has named 2019's Golden Globes Ambassador (a change from the previously gendered title of Miss/Mr. Golden Globes): Isan Elba, the daughter of People's Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba. Isan is already putting her title to great use by shining a light on mental health.
"Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about," she said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. "There's this perceived stigma, and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help."
What did we say? Women get shit done.
Who's nominated?
Dick Cheney biopic Vice is the story of the year with six nominations, and women directors were shut out yet again. Here's the complete list of nominees, and the complete list of snubs. Confused about why A Star Is Born is competing in the drama category instead of musical/comedy? Here's the explanation.
What's the dress code?
Expect bold styles dripping with glamour at this ultra-formal event. Designers like Christian Siriano, Dior, Oscar de la Renta, and Versace are sure to dress some of the stars. Hopefully, more designers will be as generous as Sachin & Babi, Calvin Klein, Genny, and Prabal Gurung, all of whom donated to the Time's Up fund last year.
Will there be another red carpet blackout to support Time's Up?
There’s no word on whether Time's Up is planning another blackout at the 2019 Golden Globes. However, we wouldn't put it past Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson, two of the most active Time's Up organizers, to stage a small event. The women recently joined USC's Stacy Smith for a powerful discussion about how to turn activism into action in The Hollywood Reporter, and what better way to get to work than by spreading their message on the global stage?
