Ever since Oprah Winfrey's instantly iconic State of the Union-style speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes, all you likely want to do today is stock up on Oprah 2020 keychains and campaign mugs . (At least, that's what we're doing). But, that's not the only merch you can get your hands on to keep the evening's momentum going. Because let's not forget what made this year's event particularly special: The majority of attendees not only supported the Time's Up movement — an initiative to fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and in workplaces nationwide, backed by 300 of the industry's finest — by wearing black , but many topped their ensembles off with a lapel pin supporting the organization, too. And now, you can get in on the action beyond just wearing black