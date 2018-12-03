Brie Larson Plans To Change Hollywood's Press Tour Industrial Complex

Brie Larson, the woman who will soon play Captain Marvel, is putting on her superhero cape in her real life, too by working with Time's Up to change Hollywood. Specifically, Larson wants to change the face of her press tour, something that is usually done at the behest of a star's P.R. team.
"On the Captain Marvel press tour, I'll be pushing for representation across the board: my interviews, magazine covers, the clothes that I'm wearing," Larson told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. Larson spoke alongside actress Tessa Thompson and University of Southern California's Stacy Smith, whose Annenberg Inclusion Initiative have been studying equality in Hollywood and was behind the idea of the "inclusion rider." Larson added, "It means spending more time thinking about things than you sometimes want to, but it's worth it."
There are many people involved in a press tour: stylists, makeup artists, publicists, talent coordinators, video producers, social media teams, and journalists. Ostensibly, Larson can ensure that this mass of people falls within the inclusion standards for a diverse staff, both racially and in terms of gender, set forth by Time's Up.
Hollywood tastemakers — like Larson and Thompson — founded Time's Up in January as a way to rectify the flaws that had recently come to light, courtesy of the New York Times exposé on Harvey Weinstein. A year later, the organization is still building their influence in the entertainment industry and working on change, one move at a time.
