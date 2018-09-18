Just last month, Brie Larson broke the internet with the first images from Captain Marvel, the latest film in the MCU universe, giving the franchise a much-needed female-led boost. In fact, this is Marvel's first movie with a solo female superhero as the lead and its first female director, Anna Boden, so it makes sense that the trailer, which premiered this morning on Good Morning America, is the definition of girl power.
Larson is playing Carol Danvers, a character who was announced in the last scene of Avengers: Infinity War. However, Captain Marvel takes us back to the '90s (the trailer even has a shot of a Blockbuster to prove it) to reveal Danvers's full origin story. Or, at least, some of it. The film starts with her involvement in the Kree military team, led by Jude Law, called Starforce. As the trailer shows, though, there might just be more to Danvers's past than even she knows about.
"I keep having these memories," she says. "I see flashes. I think I had a life here...but I can't tell if it's real."
Davers isn't just battling inner turmoil, but also outer in the form of the Skrulls, a shape-shifting, evil crew led by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) who are invading the Earth. However, as Larson told Entertainment Weekly, Danvers is more than equipped to fight back.
"She can’t help but be herself," she said. "She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw."
Captain Marvel hits theaters March 2019. Watch the trailer below!
.@GMA WORLD PREMIERE: The first full trailer of #CaptainMarvel. @brielarson@Marvel @MarvelStudios https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/7mZIUTTrv6— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 18, 2018
