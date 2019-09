Larson is playing Carol Danvers, a character who was announced in the last scene of Avengers: Infinity War . However, Captain Marvel takes us back to the '90s (the trailer even has a shot of a Blockbuster to prove it) to reveal Danvers's full origin story. Or, at least, some of it. The film starts with her involvement in the Kree military team, led by Jude Law, called Starforce. As the trailer shows, though, there might just be more to Danvers's past than even she knows about.