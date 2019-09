Allison Janney Almost Chickened Out Of Her Iconic Oscars Speech

Allison Janney changed the course of Oscars history earlier this year when she delivered what had to be one of the best acceptance speeches ever after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in I, Tonya . Dressed in a stunning Reem Acra gown , Janney took the stage and proclaimed, "I did it all by myself." Like a true comedian, she followed the somewhat awkward statement with an even more uncomfortable pause before admitting there was "nothing further from the truth."