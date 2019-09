Allison Janney Won An Oscar & All She Got Was A Lousy T-Shirt

According to Entertainment Weekly , the Mom gang showered Janney with love, roses, and lots of sparkling apple cider, which she probably needed to keep her awake after all of those martinis and tequila shots she drank on Sunday night! That statement is by no means meant to shame Janney who 100% deserved to have a drink or two after winning her first-ever Oscar and delivering one of the funniest acceptance speeches in the history of the Academy Awards.