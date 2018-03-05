Allison Janney Won An Oscar & All She Got Was A Lousy T-Shirt

Unfortunately, not even winning an Oscar can get you out of going to work on a Monday. But, as Best Supporting Actress winner Allison Janney demonstrated, if you have to clock in, at least do so in style.
Janney returned to the set of Mom on Monday morning wearing an ironic top that read, "I survived awards season and all I got was this lousy T-shirt."
Obviously, the shirt was a bit misleading, as the I, Tonya star also won a well-deserved golden statuette, which she seemed more than happy to pass around with the Mom cast and crew before the table read.
"Allison won!!! "And I got to hold it!!!!" Mom co-star Anna Faris wrote underneath an adorable snap of the two women on Monday morning.
Faris also confirmed that the coveted prizes are indeed "heavy as shit."
According to Entertainment Weekly, the Mom gang showered Janney with love, roses, and lots of sparkling apple cider, which she probably needed to keep her awake after all of those martinis and tequila shots she drank on Sunday night! That statement is by no means meant to shame Janney who 100% deserved to have a drink or two after winning her first-ever Oscar and delivering one of the funniest acceptance speeches in the history of the Academy Awards.
"I did it all by myself," she joked as the crowd burst into laughter. Once the applause died down a bit, she added, "OK, nothing further from the truth," and listed off all of the people who helped make both I, Tonya and her career possible, including her parents and co-star Margot Robbie.
Oh yeah, Janney's got jokes. If you need proof, check out her comedic roles in Drop Dead Gorgeous, 10 Things I Hate About You, Finding Nemo (seriously), and, of course, Mom.
