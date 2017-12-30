You Won't Believe What Anna Faris Wore To Officiate Her First Wedding

UGG boots are probably the last type of shoes you expect to see at a wedding. Everything about them from their bulky shape and sheepskin fur lining just scream casual, the total opposite of what a once in a lifetime event looks like for most.
Leave it to Anna Faris, however, who recently proved us all wrong by becoming one of first celebrity wedding officiants to keep it cozy and don a pair during a ceremony.
On Friday, she shared photos of herself, alongside pal and Anna Faris Is Unqualified co-host Sim Sarna and his new wife Amy at their wedding, People reports.
The couple wed outdoors at the Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg, California.
"Congrats Sim & Amy!!!!!" Faris captioned the series. Aside from UGGs, the actress-comedian also wore a blush pink bandage dress with her hair pulled back. Some fans thought she nailed the outfit, while others disagreed.
"You're wearing Uggs! brilliant," one user wrote. Another person was in complete shock: "Ugh just when I thought I couldn’t love Anna Faris anymore she wears Ugg’s while I’m sure being by far the best officiant ever," they commented.
"Yikes are u really wearing uggs to a wedding," someone else wrote.
Likewise, several followers quickly pointed out that Faris finally put her wedding officiant certification to great use.
"Holy Crap!!! Did you officiate!?!??? Dreams really do come true!!! Yay," a comment read.
A prelude to the main event, Faris interviewed Sarna and Amy back in November for an episode of Unqualified, Us Weekly reports. Teasing the news, she gave this message to listeners:
"Happy Thanksgiving, dear listeners! This week, we have a special holiday episode for you. First, I interview Sim and Amy about their love story...and Sim asks me a very important question!"
A month later in December, Faris' now ex-husband, Chris Pratt, officially filed for divorce after the couple announced their split during summer.
"We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends," Faris told People in October. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
