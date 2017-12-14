But what to wear? Resist the urge to don 60 denier tights and instead opt for a statement piece that'll slot nicely into your everyday wardrobe post-event, because after parties are a very real occurrence, and you'll want to be prepared to keep going all night long. From ruffled dresses to floral floor-skimming gowns, we've rounded up 20 of the most gorgeous pieces to wear to a winter wedding and again later on (because so many of these would kill it with a pair of patent boots). 100% guaranteed you'll be the best-dressed guest around.