Wedding season may be spring through summer, but you'll often find the best venues and caterers are more available during the colder months. So while your calendar may not be brimming with invites to your friend's big day in December, we guarantee there will be the rogue couple or two who're taking advantage of the benefits of a winter wedding.
But what to wear? Resist the urge to don 60 denier tights and instead opt for a statement piece that'll slot nicely into your everyday wardrobe post-event, because after parties are a very real occurrence, and you'll want to be prepared to keep going all night long. From ruffled dresses to floral floor-skimming gowns, we've rounded up 20 of the most gorgeous pieces to wear to a winter wedding and again later on (because so many of these would kill it with a pair of patent boots). 100% guaranteed you'll be the best-dressed guest around.