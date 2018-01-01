What To Wear To A Winter Wedding

Wedding season may be spring through summer, but you'll often find the best venues and caterers are more available during the colder months. So while your calendar may not be brimming with invites to your friend's big day in December, we guarantee there will be the rogue one taking advantage of the benefits of a winter wedding.
But what to wear? Resist the urge to don 60 denier tights, and instead opt for a statement piece that'll slot nicely into your everyday wardrobe post-event. From ruffled dresses to sleek clutches, via elegant mules and floral floor-skimming gowns, we've found the most gorgeous pieces to wear to a winter wedding.