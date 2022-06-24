Baby It’s Cold Outside: What To Wear To A Winter Wedding

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Wedding season may flourish in the spring and summer, but winter weddings aren't to be slept on. You'll often find the best venues and caterers are more available during the colder months. So while your calendar may not be brimming with invites to your friend's big day in July, we guarantee there will be a few pals taking advantage of the benefits of a winter wedding — especially with the back catalogue of COVID weddings slowly clearing up (Tuesday weddings are now the norm, apparently).
But what do you wear? Find solace in knowing that weddings are becoming more experimental. On Pinterest this year, searches for 'black dress wedding party' have multiplied tenfold, searches for 'woodland fairy wedding' have multiplied by seven, and searches for 'red and black wedding theme' have quadrupled.
Resist the urge to don 60 denier tights and instead opt for a statement piece that'll slot nicely into your everyday wardrobe post-event. From ruffled dresses to velvet suits, we've found the most gorgeous pieces to wear to a winter wedding.